UFC News: Jon Jones confirms he will face Dominick Reyes next

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Nov 2019, 13:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Jones.

UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon 'Bones' Jones' return to the Octagon has been the subject of severe speculation over the recent weeks, with rumors ranging from an imminent title defense against the likes of the Brazilian KO artist Johnny Walker or the undefeated Dominick 'The Devastator' Reyes to a possible title challenge at heavyweight against the winner of the Stipe Miocic versus Daniel Cormier fight.

After last week's UFC 244 pay-per-view where Corey Anderson shocked the world by knocking out Walker in the first round and calling out Jones after the fight, he was in the fray as well.

UFC President Dana White recently claimed that he would love to see Jones go up against Reyes, who recently knocked out Chris Weidman in the latter's first fight at light heavyweight. Jones initially rejected the idea and his manager Ibraham Kawa said that Reyes would need at least another convincing win to be in contention for a title fight against Jones. Jones himself teased other bouts including a move up to heavyweight instead of defending his title in his next fight.

Jones wants to defend his title against Reyes up next

However, the champ has apparently had a change of heart as he took to Twitter to announce that after carefully analyzing the fighting styles of both Anderson and Reyes, Jones and his team have decided to fight The Devastator next as he is the more 'dangerous fighter' between the pair. (h/t BJ Penn.com)

Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick and Cory‘s careers. Established Dominick's definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his (expletive) next.

Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick and Cory‘s careers. Established Dominicks definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his ass next 🦁 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2019

Jones' last fight was against the 'Sledgehammer' Thiago Santos at the main event of UFC 239 where the former managed to scrape through and retain his title via a split decision victory.

Jones' next opponent, Dominick Reyes is unbeaten in professional MMA and since joining UFC, he has picked up six wins with three of them coming via knock out.

Jones versus Reyes is set to be an enticing contest. Let us know your opinions on who will come out on top when the pair faces off.