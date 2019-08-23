UFC News: Jon Jones is the new pound-for-pound king as updated rankings released

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 24 // 23 Aug 2019, 18:48 IST

UFC 239 Jones v Santos

What's the story?

In the wake of the incredible scenes at UFC 241 last weekend and new official P4P rankings list has been released by the UFC, with light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones topping the list.

The list will make difficult reading for former two-weight champion Daniel Cormier, who not only has to come to terms with Jon Jones claiming his P4P crown, but he also sees Stipe Miocic climb above him in the list, after succumbing to a TKO loss to the Cleveland-born fighter just days ago.

In case you didn't know...

The UFC pound-for-pound rankings are designed to compare all the top fighters on the UFC roster regardless of gender or weight-class. While the list does draw plenty of conversation when discussing the best fighters in the sport, it has also been criticised in the past for being based mainly on opinion as opposed to stats and facts.

The heart of the matter...

Jon Jones will no doubt take great pride in being placed at the top of the rankings and will be delighted to get one over on Daniel Cormier.

The full updated list can be seen below.

Jon Jones Khabib Nurmagomedov Henry Cejudo Stipe Miocic Amanda Nunes Max Holloway Daniel Cormier Dustin Poirier Kamaru Usman Tony Ferguson Robert Whittaker Valentina Shevchenko Conor McGregor Tyron Woodley Jessica Andrade

What's next?

The UFC rankings are always liable to change at the drop of a hat, so with no fights currently set in stone Jon Jones would be wise to not get too comfortable at the top of the table.

After all, the number two ranked Khabib Nurmagomedov has a chance to take his record to an unprecedented 28-0-0 at UFC 242 against Dustin Poirier next month, which would surely elevate the Dagestani fighter to the undeniable P4P King in the UFC.