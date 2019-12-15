UFC News: Jon Jones opens up on the possibility of a fight against Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones

During the recent UFC 247 Press Conference, reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones spoke about the possibility of a superfight between him and current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

As per 'Bones', he feels that if Adesanya actually wants to fight the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, then he would move up the 205-pound division because of the difference between the former and 'The Last Stylebender' is just 15-20 pounds.

Jon Jones on the possibility of a fight against Israel Adesanya

According to Jon Jones, he feels that a fight between him and Israel Adesanya would be gigantic for the sport of mixed martial arts and the difference between the two fighters is about 15-20 pounds.

Jones added that if Adesanya was actually willing to fight the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, then he would do it by moving up the 205-pound division, however, 'Bones' laid the final blow as he insulted 'The Last Stylebender' by calling him a 'p****' for not doing so. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“At the end of the day, if Israel wanted to fight me, that would be a gigantic fight for the sport. A lot of people are talking about, ‘Well, why are you forcing Israel to go to light heavyweight?’ There’s like a gigantic jump between me and the heavyweights, me and Israel are only 15-20 pounds apart. So if Israel really wanted to fight me, he would do it. But he’s a (explicit) and there’s really no way around it.”

When is Jon Jones' next fight?

Jon Jones will be headlining UFC 247 on the 8th of February, 2020 against Dominick Reyes in a UFC Light Heavyweight Title bout.

