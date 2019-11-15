UFC News: Jon Jones promises to end Dominick Reyes' undefeated streak

UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is set to lock horns with Dominick Reyes in only a few weeks. The champ's fans were waiting for confirmation on Jones' return date and though the date hasn't been confirmed yet, Jones himself took to Twitter to announce that the much-anticipated bout will take place in a few weeks.

Just a few weeks away from my next fight, can’t wait for you guys to find out when. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 14, 2019

Jones recently took to Twitter to confirm his opponent for his return to the cage. The contenders were Corey Anderson and Dominick Reyes and the champ finally picked 'The Devastator' Reyes because he considers him to be the more 'dangerous fighter' between the pair.

Just finished a coaches meeting studying Dominick and Cory‘s careers. Established Dominicks definitely the more dangerous fighter. Beating his ass next 🦁 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 7, 2019

Jones also hinted at the fact that he will end Reyes' undefeated run when they come across each other, just like he did with Ryan Bader and Daniel Cormier. Both DC and Bader were undefeated when they faced Jones who then inflicted the first defeats of their careers on them.

OK, the person I’ll be fighting has something in common with Ryan Bader and Daniel Cormier. https://t.co/f4jOEy1P6P — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 14, 2019

It is being speculated that Jones will return on January 18th to main-event UFC 246 in a card where supposedly, the former 'champ-champ' Conor McGregor will also make his long-awaited comeback.