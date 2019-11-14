UFC News: Jon Jones says he won't submit Dominick Reyes, reveals strategy for upcoming fight

Jon Jones is all set to take on Dominick Reyes in defense of the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at some point in early 2020. While Corey Anderson has also made a case to fight for the title, it seems as though Reyes will be getting it after his spectacular knockout of Chris Weidman.

Jones tweeted saying that his team had decided that Reyes was a better fight to take and that seems to be the direction they're taking. Reyes wasn't very flattering to Jones, commenting that he won't believe anything until Jones steps in the cage.

It seems as though the challenger is expecting Jones to mess up and not make it to the fight as he termed him to be a "liability". He said:

“I don’t really celebrate until after the fight, especially with this guy. I hope he makes it to the fight. It’s a big concern of mine. This guy’s a liability. So we’ll see.”

Jones has been anything but impressed with Reyes and stated on Twitter that there's nothing about his game that he finds intimidating. He said that he won't submit him because it's the "easy way out" :

That’s the easy way out, I don’t do easy. There’s absolutely no where in his game I’m intimidated. He’s dangerous in the first round, after that I’ll figure him out and pick them apart https://t.co/BZp5AxZJNg — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 10, 2019

Jones' confidence is sky high following a narrow victory over Thiago Santos. It was a Split decision and many experts and fans even gave the fight to Santos. Regardless, Jones will put Santos behind him and focus on Reyes, who is 12-0 and is currently on a six-fight win streak.

Naturally, Jones will be the favorite heading into their fight. A date hasn't been set yet, but Reyes stated that he wants to fight on January 18th on the same card as Conor McGregor, claiming that he should headline while McGregor stays in the co-main event. That seems far too unlikely as UFC wouldn't put two major stars like Jones and McGregor on the same card.