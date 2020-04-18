UFC News - Jon Jones sets his sight on Jan Blachowicz over potential Dominick Reyes rematch

Jon Jones is looking for a fresh fight for his next challenger in the UFC.

'Bones' is willing to defend his UFC Light Heavyweight Title against Jan Blachowicz.

​ Jon Jones



After getting into legal trouble late last month, Jon Jones now has his sight set on a potential return to the Octagon, presumably in a fight against Polish contender Jan Blachowicz.

On the back of a controversial win over Dominick Reyes from UFC 247, many fans believe that the latter deserves another shot at 'Bones' title, however, the champion himself doesn't seem too interested in it.

Jon Jones wants to pop in Poland over Dom Reyes rematch

Shortly after Jon Jones' win over Dominick Reyes in the main event of UFC 247, surging Light Heavyweight contender Jan Blachowicz threw his name in the hat for a potential shot at 'Bones' title with a devastating win over Corey Anderson.

Jones took to Twitter and played down the potential rumors of a rematch against Reyes, claiming that he feels like popping some cherries in Poland, which is the home country of Blachowicz.

Now suddenly I’m afraid of a good dogfight? Pretty sure I walked him down for 25 minutes straight when we fought. One thing about being the champion of the world, you got to search for fresh meat on every soil. I’m feeling like popping some 🍒 in Poland, haven’t had that yet. pic.twitter.com/frnLyFUkN1 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) April 18, 2020

Jones' tweet clearly suggested that the reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion wants to face Jan Blachowicz for his next fight, however, it could be interesting to see if the champ is willing to fight the latter in his native land of Poland, considering the namedrop.

Once the UFC gets back on schedule from its temporary shutdown, Jon Jones could possibly make his return to the Octagon and defend his title one more time in 2020.