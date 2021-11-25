"Pay me and King Kong can get it" - Jorge Masvidal responds to Chael Sonnen's suggestion that 'Gamebred' needs to be "more arrogant"

Jorge Masvidal has issued a response to Chael Sonnen's statement that 'Gamebred' needs to use his power to pick the right opponents.

The Miami native replied to 'The American Gangster's comments with a tweet, saying it didn't matter to him who is standing across from him in the octagon as long as he gets paid:

"I just like to fight. The opponent hasn’t mattered since that 1 day I was @McDonalds drive thru ordering and got the call to fight in a backyard against a guy 40 pounds heavier than me. Pay me and King Kong can get it," wrote Jorge Masvidal.

Sonnen hailed 'Gamebred' and Conor McGregor as the two biggest stars in the UFC. 'The American Gangster' also argued for Masvidal to show a bit of arrogance while deciding who he wants to fight next:

"I have one reservation with Jorge Masvidal, he simply doesn't know what a star he is. And make no mistake, in this sport, it is very clear. Biggest draw - Conor McGregor, second biggest draw - Jorge Masvidal, third biggest draw - anybody with the last name of Diaz... I think there's other big things out there for Jorge. If he wants to go in the direction of Colby [Covington, okay great. We'll go watch it but I do think that Jorge needs to be a little bit more arrogant. I think he needs to be a little bit more conceded. There's no point in life in having power if you're not going to wield it every now and then and I've never seen Masvidal trying to wield it. I'm not sure he knows he's the second biggest draw on earth," said Chael Sonnen.

Jorge Masvidal has lost two fights in a row

Jorge Masvidal is currently on a two-fight skid in the UFC. Both losses were handed to him by current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Before that, the Miami native was riding an impressive three-fight win streak with stellar KO/TKO victories over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. In-between these fights, Masvidal also got into a backstage altercation with Leon Edwards and landed a flurry of punches on 'Rocky'.

