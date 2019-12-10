UFC News: Jorge Masvidal reveals retirement plans

2019 has all been about the resurgence of Jorge Masvidal. The Gamebred's resounding knockouts of Darren Till and Ben Askren was followed by a rather controversial BMF title win against Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Masvidal is now the favourite to face the winner of the upcoming Welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

In an interview with MMAMania, Masvidal revealed his retirement plans by stating that he has another three years left in the gas tank. However, Masvidal did add that he intends on winning the title, defending it a few times and make a lot of money along the way before he eventually hangs up his gloves.

Masvidal is confident of raking in enough money in the next three years that would enable him to enjoy a peaceful retired life.

“Before I close the next chapter and go on to whatever the f**k in my life, I’m gonna get that belt and whoever has it, I’m gonna take their head off. Then I’m gonna defend that belt and I’m gonna kick whoever they put in front of me’s ass. I’m gonna separate myself from the pack by eliminating people by having somebody stop me from doing further damage.”

“I got about three years left, then I’ll hang up the gloves comfortably,” Masvidal said. “Not because I need to, but because I want to. I’ll have enough money and everything I wanted to accomplish in these three years. It’s more of a matter of who’s going to bring me the most money in this next fight.” H/t Credit: MMAMania

Masvidal is currently ranked third in the Welterweight division and he should ideally get a shot at the title in his next Octagon appearance. However, the popular fighter has expressed interest in being involved in big-money fights, something that the UFC matchmakers would also be leaning towards.

In addition to a title fight, Masvidal could get a big payday if the proposed fight against Conor McGregor comes to fruition. For that to happen, though, the Irishman would first need to go through Donald Cerrone. Rest assured, 2020 is shaping up to be a great year for MMA fans.