Jorge Masvidal says Colby Covington is a "snake" who owes money to gyms and loan sharks for gambling debt

Jorge Masvidal insists that his fight against former training partner Colby Covington is "only business" and "nothing personal." However, 'Gamebred' made some scandalous revelations about Covington, which makes it hard to believe their rivalry is anything but.

Appearing on the latest episode of The MMA Hour, Masvidal spoke about his upcoming fight with Covington at UFC 272. According to Masvidal, most of Covington's teammates end up resenting 'Chaos' after getting to know him. Masvidal stated:

"He was living off my couch, he was eating my meal prep – food that they were giving me because I was already sponsored. He was an amateur coming in. It just [puts] a lot of things in perspective. You come into this world alone and you probably come out of it alone as well. This guy is a legit snake so I can't wait to [punch him]. Ask Jon Jones about it. Motherf***ing Jon Jones has nothing nice to say about him. How about [Tyron] Woodley? Woodley ain't got nothing nice to say about him."

Masvidal added that Covington is still having trouble getting his finances in order. The 37-year-old claimed Covington isn't paying his new gym MMA Masters properly due to the crippling debt he allegedly incurred from gambling. 'Gamebred' continued:

"And the list goes on and on: American Top Team, the current gym that he's at now. They're having trouble because he hasn't paid... This guy owes numerous loan sharks in South Florida for his poker gambling debt. I just hope he makes it to the fight, bro. Because this guy is in all types of trouble and I'm going to be the nail to his mother***ing coffin. I just can't wait."

Jorge Masvidal talks about Colby Covington:

Masvidal, of course, claimed the origin of the breakdown in their relationship came when Covington refused to pay their coach at American Top Team. Meanwhile, Covington argued that Masvidal grew jealous and bitter of his success.

Chael Sonnen believes Jorge Masvidal could suffer career-ending loss against Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen believes Jorge Masvidal deserves praise for taking a fight with Colby Covington. According to Sonnen, Masvidal showed courage by agreeing to take part in something that could change the course of his career. He said:

"In all fairness, I’ve really got to show respect to Masvidal because this is a career-ending fight. It is that big of a deal."

Chael Sonnen previews Colby Covington vs. Jorge Masvidal:

The former UFC star is convinced that Masvidal's status as a huge draw will take a significant blow if he loses to Covington. 'Gamebred' is coming off back-to-back losses against reigning welterweight champ Kamaru Usman.

