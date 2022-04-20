"On the feet he's nothing special" - Jorge Masvidal says Kamaru Usman is "beatable"

Kamaru Usman may have knocked out Jorge Masvidal, but he apparently hasn't earned 'Gamebred's' respect as a striker.

For all the talk of Usman's evolution as a complete fighter, Masvidal still thinks the UFC welterweight champion is "nothing special" on his feet. During an interview on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, 'Gamebred' revealed what he thinks of Usman's stand-up:

"Oh, I know he's beatable. There's not a man alive who isn't beatable. Taking the second round out of it, the first round after I got up, I started landing some big shots. The first knee I threw he took me down. The second I hit him with, hit him right here on the chest, and my thigh hit him on the jaw, wobbled him a little bit. So on the feet, he's nothing special, man. He might have gotten me but he's nothing special on the feet. He's not a legit striker on the feet yet."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

Masvidal has challenged Usman for the welterweight title twice – falling short on both occasions. Their initial encounter at UFC 251 saw Usman dominate 'Gamebred' to retain his title via a unanimous decision after five rounds.

However, their UFC 261 rematch resulted in one of the most shocking outcomes in recent memory. Usman – who was seen as a one-dimensional, albeit dominant wrestler – knocked out Masvidal with a thunderous right hand in the second round.

Watch Kamaru Usman's KO below:

Jorge Masvidal breaks down his rematch with Kamaru Usman

Jorge Masvidal looked back on his knockout loss to Kamaru Usman in the same interview. Assessing his performance, Masvidal admitted that his inability to wrestle at the highest level has caused a number of issues for him inside the octagon.

The 37-year-old UFC superstar said:

"Same thing with him that's the Colby problem. It's the same thing – wrestling. You know, the first fight, [he] just put me up against the fence and I wasn't able to f***ing let go. The second fight, I was thinking, 'There's a takedown, there's a takedown, there's a takedown,' I was doing well stuffing the takedowns. Then, boom! He switched it up on me. So I definitely feel the consistent problem that I had throughout my career is my wrestling is not 100% there yet."

With that in mind, Masvidal claimed he's going to "give everything I've got into this wrestling s***" before his fighting career ends.

