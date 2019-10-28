UFC News: Jorge Masvidal willing to give Demian Maia a title shot for his last fight

Jorge Masvidal (R) is looking to run it back with Demian Maia (L)

This past weekend in Singapore, Demian Maia secured a historic win when he defeated Ben Askren via submission in the main event of UFC Fight Night 162. With the win, it now looks like the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighter could be in for a shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship in the future, courtesy of Jorge Masvidal.

UFC Fight Night 162: Demian Maia vs Ben Askren

Prior to his submission win over against Ben Askren in Singapore this past weekend, Demian Maia was on a winning streak of two fights having defeated both Lyman Good and Anthony Rocco Martin earlier this year.

As seen at UFC Fight Night 144, Maia defeated Good via a standing rear-naked choke submission in the first round and in doing so, the former became the first person to finish off Good via submission.

For his second fight in 2019, Maia defeated Rocco Martin at UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs dos Santos, via a majority decision.

Jorge Masvidal willing for a rematch against Maia

Jorge Masvidal is currently focused on his upcoming highly-awaited clash against Nate Diaz in the main event of UFC 244 and is determined to beat The West Coast Gangster at the upcoming PPV in Las Vegas.

However, following a win over Diaz, 'Gamebred' wants to shift his focus towards the winner of the UFC Welterweight Championship bout between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, and is all but determined to take the title off the winner of that bout. Masvidal has also claimed that he is all on board to offer Maia another shot at the UFC Welterweight Championship for the latter's last ever fight.

This is what Masvidal's manager had to say:

Just spoke to @GamebredFighter and he wants maia to save his last fight for him. Says after he wins the gold he will give him his shot. He really wants to run that one back. — Ibrahim Kawa (@Abraham_kawa) October 26, 2019

UFC 244: Masvidal vs Diaz

Jorge Masvidal will be making his return to the Octagon on the 2nd of November against Nate Diaz. Currently being on the back of a 5-second win over Ben Askren, Masvidal will be focused to pick up another huge win Vegas.