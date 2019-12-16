UFC News: Jose Aldo to get a Bantamweight title shot despite his loss

Jose Aldo

The judges' decision might not have been in Jose Aldo's favor on Saturday night, but quite a lot of people thought he deserved to win the bout. One among them is the UFC President Dana White, who is ready to give Aldo a shot at the Bantamweight title despite his loss to Marlon Moraes.

Another person who thinks the same is the titleholder, Henry Cejudo himself.

MMA Junkie reported on the matter.

Dana White: Henry Cejudo wants to fight Jose Aldo

In the post-fight news conference after the events of UFC 245, Dana White told the reporters that Cejudo is keen on having a fight against the former Featherweight Champion.

White revealed that Cejudo texted him asking for a title bout with Aldo right after the fight was over since he thought that the nod should have gone Aldo's way.

"Henry Cejudo texted me tonight and said, ‘That’s bull(expletive). He didn’t lose that fight. He won that fight, and I want to treat him like he did'. He wants to fight Jose Aldo."

Although Cejudo has been out of action since June owing to shoulder surgery, he is due for his return to the Octagon anytime soon. White had previously said that Cejudo might go up against Joseph Benavidez at 125 pounds when he comes back.

But Cejudo currently holds both the Bantamweight and Flyweight titles, and White says that if he wants a fight against Aldo, he will get a fight against Aldo.

"I don’t hate it. I don’t hate it. Cejudo is the man right now. If you look at what Cejudo has accomplished, if he says, ‘I want Jose Aldo. I think Jose Aldo won’ … I think Jose Aldo won the fight. Most of the room thought he won. If he wants Jose Aldo next, we could do it. I don’t have a problem with it. I’m sure people would want to see it."