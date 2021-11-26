"Not even close" - Josh Thomson and John McCarthy explain why Chael Sonnen's 'sh*t talking' is better than Conor McGregor's

Before Conor McGregor made his way into the UFC, Chael Sonnen was considered the pioneer of trash talking in the organization. 'The Bad Guy' was not only witty with his words, but also extremely humorous. His poetic post-fight interviews and charismatic press conferences are still considered among the best in the UFC.

In a recent appearance on their podcast Weighing In, Josh Thomson and former UFC referee John McCarthy talked about how Sonnen compared with 'The Notorious' in terms of their trash-talking skills. Josh Thomson started off the conversation by favoring Chael Sonnen, saying:

"This is not even close, this is not even close. Chael P. Sonnen, are you out of your goddamn mind, Chael P. Sonnen is game. His verbal game is probably the best I've ever seen in my life. Name somebody else's verbal game that is better than him, name me somebody..."

Co-host 'Big' John McCarthy concurred with Thomson's statement and replied:

"There is nobody [better than Chael Sonnen]. As far as MMA [is concerned], there is nobody. Conor has got his way of doing things but Conor's is not so much of a stick, it's more of an actual belief. He believes everything he says to be true, but Chael knows, 'Oh I know exactly what I'm going to be saying and I know that there's no truth to it at all, but it's gonna be good and that's [a true sh*t talker]..."

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as one of the most outspoken fighters in UFC history. Many fans believed that the Irishman paved his way into the UFC by using his verbal skills, however, 'The Notorious' had no hesitation putting his money where his mouth was and conquered two divisions simultaneously to become the first double champ in UFC history.

Throwback to when Chael Sonnen asked Conor McGregor who was the better trash talker between the two of them

In an interview from 2015, Chael Sonnen asked Conor McGregor who was the better trash talker between the two. McGregor commended Sonnen for being an 'amazing trash talker' in his prime, however, the Irishman stated that he didn't consider himself a trash talker but a 'truth talker'.

The interview took place before UFC 189 when Conor McGregor was scheduled to face Jose Aldo for the UFC featherweight championship. However, after Aldo withdrew due to an injury, McGregor faced Chad Mendes for the interim belt. McGregor eventually went on to defeat both Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo to become the UFC's undisputed featherweight champion.

