"Trying to pick up all my sloppy seconds" - Justin Gaethje claims Conor McGregor is 'following him around' and only fighting opponents 'The Highlight' has beaten 

Justin Gaethje claims Conor McGregor has been trying to pick up his scraps when it comes to picking potential opponents inside the octagon. Gaethje alluded to the fact that McGregor fought Donald Cerrone after 'Cowboy' was knocked out by Gaethje back in 2019.

Justin Gaethje also pointed out that Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler, opponents he's already beaten, are in the mix to become opponents for the Irishman's much-awaited octagon return next year. Gaethje further claimed Conor McGregor would never call him out.

In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, Gaethje stated the following:

"To me, it feels like we are in grade school and Conor McGregor's following me around, trying to pick up all my sloppy seconds. Is that not what's happening? I think, I find it hilarious... I hate to say it because it's disrespectful to the opponents that I beat but I fought Cowboy, then he wants to fight him. I just beat up Chandler and now he wants to fight Chandler, he will never say my name and Ferguson's on the list now too, so I just find that comical," Justin Gaethje said.

"He's not a dumba**" - Justin Gaethje says Conor McGregor is smart enough to never fight him

Justin Gaethje said he'd love to do to McGregor what he did to Ferguson and Chandler at UFC 249 and UFC 268 respectively. Having said that, he is confident that Conor McGregor probably won't cross paths with him in the future.

According to Gaethje, McGregor is too smart a fighter to not understand 'The Highlight' isn't a great matchup for him, and that's why he'll look to avoid it as long as he can:

"Do I want to make his face look like Tony Ferguson's and Michael Chandler's? Absolutely! Will he ever allow that? No. He has way too many smart people around this dude and he's not a dumba**. He might knock me out, Oliveira might knock me out, Poirier might knock me out but they have to pray to god that they land that shot," Gaethje said.

