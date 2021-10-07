"We have seen him get knocked out before" - Justin Gaethje previews Islam Makhachev vs. Dan Hooker

Justin Gaethje has weighed in on the upcoming fight between Dan Hooker and Islam Makhachev at UFC 267.

Speaking to MMA journalist Helen Yee, 'The Highlight' started by sharing his thoughts on Makhachev getting the No.5 spot in the UFC lightweight rankings despite not beating a top-10 fighter.

"It would be good to see Islam [Makhachev] fight someone that's ranked higher. It was crazy to see... we got the same management and all that, but to see the guy jump from 15 or 12 to five after beating the number 14 guy was pretty crazy to me. So yeah, I'm glad to see him fight an actual ranked fighter."

Gaethje then went on to give a preview of the Dagestani's upcoming fight against Hooker. The former interim UFC lightweight champion expects Makhachev to be a heavy favorite going into the clash.

"Islam's gonna go out there and try to wrestle, try to control and you know, fight the fight that they fight. I think he's gonna be a big favorite, he's probably a huge favorite because Dan Hooker's a striker. He's not a grappler, he's never been known as a grappler. But I hope that he could stop some takedowns and make Islam fight. We have seen him [Islam Makhachev] get knocked out before... I hate to see people get pushed that are not finishing people or are not exciting, but that's just me."

Catch Helen Yee's interview with Justin Gaethje below:

Justin Gaethje is one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC

Justin Gaethje is a must-see fighter in the UFC lightweight division. 'The Highlight' has put on one exciting fight after another ever since his debut in the promotion back in July 2017.

In his eight appearances in the octagon, the 32-year-old has won four Performance of the Night bonuses and five Fight of the Night bonuses.

Also Read

Gaethje is currently scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 268. It will be his first bout since his championship defeat to the great Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 nearly a year ago.

Read why Tyson Fury threatened to change his brother Tommy's last name here!

Edited by Harvey Leonard