UFC News: Justin Gaethje responds to Dana White's comments

Justin Gaethje

While everyone is expecting a swashbuckling return by Conor McGregor when he fights Donald Cerrone on January 18, it will possibly leave one Lightweight fighter in a position of uncertainty.

Despite Conor being out of action since submitting to Khabib Nurmagomedov back in 2018, his return and a possible victory will make an odd-man-out of Justin Gaethje. In a recent interview with ESPN, President Dana White made some comments as to the position of Gaethje in the Lightweight division, to which the fighter responded to on Sirius XM's MMA Tonight.

Justin Gaethje: I literally had no idea

The question has been going around ever since McGregor's fight against Cerrone was booked - what happens to Justin Gaethje now? When the same question was asked to White, he pretty much had his answer ready.

"...Gaethje was on his way up, too. We've offered Gaethje a lot of fights that Gaethje hasn't taken either. So Conor is in line next for this fight if he beats Cowboy."

White went on to say that Gaethje knew what he is talking about, but as far as 'The Highlight' is concerned, he is completely unaware of what the President means.

"I’ve been trying to figure out what he’s been talking about. I know when he did that interview not too long ago, he kept saying ‘Justin Gaethje knows what I’m talking about, what’s going on; he knows what’s happening.’ I literally had no idea what he was talking about, so it’s pretty crazy."

Gaethje talked about the time when he was offered a fight with Tony Ferguson, but when he asked for some more time, UFC turned down the offer and gave it to 'Cowboy' instead. He had also said yes to the Ferguson fight in Abu Dhabi, but Ferguson did not, which is why it could not happen.

Even after finishing Cerrone the week after that, Gaethje was offered pointless fights instead of a shot at the title or a prize fight against McGregor. However, he is not taking White's comments to heart and he understands the circumstances of the matchmaking business, which right now wants to see a Khabib-Conor rematch.

"He has people above him, telling him to put the fight together, this is the fight that’s going to make the most money, I’m sure, just looking from the outside in. So I’m guessing why he’s saying those things. I don’t think he’s actually trying to make me me look bad. I’ve done everything that man could ever want from a fighter or an employee or someone that he pays money to watch. So I don’t think it’s necessarily anything personal against me, I think it’s people above him telling him they have to make that fight no matter what."