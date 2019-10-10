UFC News: Justin Gaethje wants immediate title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov; takes digs at Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor

Who will 'The Highlight' face next?

On the back of a hat-trick of dominating victories, Justin "The Highlight' Gaethje feels he deserves a title shot against the undefeated Dagestani Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels that now is the perfect time for him to have a crack at the lightweight title currently held by the #1 pound for pound fighter in the UFC.

After his most recent destruction of Donald Cerrone, few could argue against Justin.

But, standing tall between Justin and a shot at the much-coveted lightweight gold is 'El Cucuy' Tony Ferguson, who in all likelihood will get the next shot at breaking the undefeated streak of the UFC Lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Tony prevailed over his last 12 opponents in the Octagon and boasts a spectacular record of 15 wins and only 1 loss in the UFC.

Gaethje and not the 'inconsistent' Tony deserves a title shot

Although Dana White, Khabib, his father Abdulmanap, and most fight fans around the globe want to see Tony square off against Khabib next, Gaethje has a different perspective on the matter.

In an interview with ESPN, he revealed that he believes “El Cucuy” is inconsistent and that he is more deserving of a title shot at the moment. (h/t MMA Mania)

Tony fights once a year, so he is very inconsistent, so there’s a very good chance he goes away somehow. I’m there every time when ever they want me to fight. I need eight to ten weeks. I’ve never turned down a fight or pulled out of a fight in my life. And I’m not say it won’t ever happen because injuries do happen. But I am consistent and feel I have earned my shot.

'Highlight' not game for rematch with Poirier

Justin also took a dig at 'The Diamond' Dustin Poirier. Quick to shoot down the idea of a potential rematch against Poirier who beat him last year, Justin said he isn’t interested because he felt that Dustin “(expletive) the bed” against Khabib at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi a few weeks ago.

I think Dustin Poirier shit the bed. He went out there and (expletive) the bed and got his (expletive) whooped. He didn’t do what he needed to do and he didn’t even put up a fight. So I don’t want to go through him to get to Khabib.

Conor McGregor is a 'coward'

Another name that popped up during the interview is that of a certain Irishman 'The Highlight' had set his sights on. However, Justin is of the view that the fight with Conor McGregor will not materialize because “The Notorious One” doesn’t want to get exposed for the “coward” that he is.

Conor keeps saying he is going to fight but I don’t think that’s true. But if he doesn’t want to fight he’s calling out the likes of Frankie Edgar. No disrespect to Frankie Edgar but he’s 30 pounds lighter than us and that’s a coward move. The man is a coward deep down. I know that, he knows that, some of us know that. And if I fight him I get to show the world that, and that’s what he doesn’t want.

With all these names in the mix, who do you guys think Gaethje should face next?

