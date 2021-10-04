"Wanna make a bet homie?" - Kayla Harrison and Belal Muhammad make hilarious wager on Amanda Nunes' title fight against Julianna Pena

Kayla Harrison recently challenged Belal Muhammad to a bet. The wager is about the upcoming women's bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena.

Kayla Harrison revealed she had been training with 'The Lioness' during her camp for the upcoming title fight. She claimed that Nunes was ready to demolish 'The Venezuelan Vixen'.

Muhammad publicly disagreed with the statement and backed Pena to beat the two-division champion.

Harrison responded to Belal's claims, writing:

"Wanna make a bet homie?"

Belal Muhammad humorously responded:

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 @KaylaH @MMAjunkie @dannyseguratv Ok when Juliana wins you have to do live Instagram karaoke with a song of my choice @KaylaH @MMAjunkie @dannyseguratv Ok when Juliana wins you have to do live Instagram karaoke with a song of my choice

Harrison then raised the stakes, saying:

Belal Muhammad and Julianna Pena train under the same renowned striking coach, Mike Valle, in Bensenville, Illinois.

Kayla Harrison spoke about Nunes and her training camp and revealed that 'The Lioness' was helping her "just as much." She also spoke about the potential trilogy fight between Nunes and current flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

"I am [helping her]. But I would argue that she is helping me just as much," claimed Kayla Harrison. "Because it's such a great blessing for me just to be able to work with her, you know? Just trying to be like a sponge and soak it all up but yeah, she's gonna be ready to murder Julianna Pena... I think Amanda has nothing to prove to anyone, you know? If she wants to fight [Shevchenko], she obviously can. If they offer the right amount of money, but she has nothing to prove to anyone..."

Watch Kayla Harrison's take on Amanda Nunes here:

Amanda Nunes will face Julianna Pena at UFC 269 on December 11. The event will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between current champion Charles 'Do Bronx' Oliveira and No.1 contender Dustin Poirier.

Valentina Shevchenko called out Amanda Nunes; said 'The Lioness' was gifted victory in the rematch

UFC women's flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko recently defended her title for the sixth time against Lauren Murphy at UFC 266.

After the event concluded, 'Bullet' appeared on The MMA Hour and was asked about the possibility of a trilogy fight against Amanda Nunes.

She claimed that Amanda Nunes did not want to face her and said the Brazilian knows that "she was gifted the victory" from their second fight.

Watch The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani featuring Valentina Shevchenko below:

Also Read

Edited by Utathya Ghosh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far