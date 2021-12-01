Kevin Lee released from the UFC off the back of two-fight skid and suspension

Kevin Lee has been released from the UFC, according to MMA Fighting reporter Guilherme Cruz.

He faltered in his last fight at the world's biggest MMA promotion, losing a welterweight clash via unanimous decision to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs. Chikadze in August this year.

Following the contest, 'The Motown Phenom' tested positive for the banned substance Adderall and was suspended for six months. But he has now been removed from the UFC roster.

"Kevin Lee was released from the UFC, sources told myself and @DamonMartin. Story coming to @MMAFighting," said Cruz.

Here is Guilherme Cruz's tweet confirming Kevin Lee's departure from the UFC:

Lee is a former lightweight champion at the Total Warrior Combat (TWC) promotion. He has also won three 'Performance of the Night' bonus awards in the UFC.

Kevin Lee fought Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight championship back in October 2017

When lightweight champion Conor McGregor hadn't defended his belt for close to a year, the UFC decided to set up an interim title matchup between top 155-pound contenders Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee.

Ferguson and Lee locked horns at UFC 216 on October 7th, 2017, inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. 'El Cucuy' won the encounter using a triangle choke to tap out his opponent at a time of 4:02 in the third-round.

UFC Canada @UFC_CA



in 2017



📺📱 Watch all of his fights back with When Tony Ferguson took gold! 🏆 #OnThisDay in 2017 @TonyFergusonXT submitted Kevin Lee to become the interim lightweight champ📺📱 Watch all of his fights back with @UFCFightPass When Tony Ferguson took gold! 🏆#OnThisDay in 2017 @TonyFergusonXT submitted Kevin Lee to become the interim lightweight champ📺📱 Watch all of his fights back with @UFCFightPass https://t.co/sk7ft6iGTC

It was the first submission defeat of Kevin Lee's career. The loss was the beginning of Lee's downfall. He then followed up with a loss in a rematch with Al Iaquinta. Over the years, he then faltered in his welterweight debut against Rafael Dos Anjos, and a submission defeat against the current UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the final two victories of his UFC career came against featherweight contender Edson Barboza and lightweight contender Gregor Gillespie in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

We would like 2 minutes of your time, MMA fans. We promise you, it will help us improve.

Edited by Josh Evanoff