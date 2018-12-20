UFC News: Kevin Lee responds to Khabib Nurmagomedov's claims of being humble

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 26 // 20 Dec 2018, 03:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Lee

What's the story?

At UFC on Fox 31, which was also the UFC's final event on Fox, Kevin Lee suffered a brutal defeat at the hands of fellow Lightweight contender Al Iaquinta in a back-and-forth five-round fight in Milwaukee.

Following Lee's defeat, current UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov sent out a message to both Iaquinta and 'The Motown Phenom', whom 'The Eagle' supposedly asked to be humble.

Lee, however, has now responded to Nurmagomedov in the most 'Kevin Lee way possible'.

In case you didn't know...

After having initially squared off against each other at UFC 169 in 2014, in what was also Kevin Lee's first fight in the UFC, 'The Motown Phenom' had his chance at retaliation earlier this weekend at UFC on Fox 31, as he went head-to-head in a highly awaited rematch against Al Iaquinta.

'Raging Al' headed into this fight off a massive bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov and on his return to the Octagon, the former defeated Kevin Lee in a pretty dominating fight.

The heart of the matter

After Kevin Lee's devastating loss to Al Iaquinta, UFC Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was definitely keeping a close eye on the fight unfold, sent out a message to Kevin Lee, stating that 'The Motown Phenom' should stay humble because being humble is the key.

Lee, in response to Nurmagomedov, took it to his Instagram and responded stating that he beat racism, the society, poverty, and finally also defeated everyone who has wanted to see 'The Motown Phenom' fail. And finally, Lee concluded his post by writing "F**k being humble" in response to Khabib.

What's next?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently facing trouble with the Athletic Commission for breaking the law when he caused a wild brawl following his win over Conor McGregor at UFC 229. The Lightweight Champion's future inside the Octagon is definitely not confirmed and as far as Al Iaquinta or Kevin Lee are concerned, it'll be an interesting affair to keep an eye out for both fighters, who would definitely want a shot at Nurmagomedov's belt.

Advertisement