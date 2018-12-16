×
UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov sends a message to Kevin Lee following his loss to Al Iaquinta

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
116   //    16 Dec 2018, 17:33 IST

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

What's the story?

UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov has surely been keeping tabs on the top contenders of the UFC Lightweight Division and that includes both Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta, who faced off in a highly awaited rematch earlier today at UFC on Fox 31.

Following Kevin Lee's loss, however, 'The Mowtown Phenom' received a message from Nurmagomedov on Twitter.

In case you didn't know...

Kevin Lee and Al Iaquinta main evented tonight's UFC on Fox 31 show, which was also the final show of the UFC on Fox. Having initially faced off against each other at UFC 169, this was Kevin Lee's shot at redemption, however, 'The Mowtown Phenom' wasn't able to defeat 'Raging Al', whose resilient performance saw him get through via split decision.

The heart of the matter

Shortly following Kevin Lee's loss to Al Iaquinta in Milwaukee, Wisconsin via unanimous decision, the current 155-pound UFC Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov took to Twitter and sent out a message to 'The Mowtown Phenom'.

Nurmagomedov's message to Lee was short but simple, as 'The Eagle' asked Lee to stay humble because as per the Dagestani fighter being humble is the key to success. The Lightweight Champion also had a congratulatory message for Al Iaquinta, who Nurmagomedov billed as "strong".

What's next?

Khabib Nurmagomedov himself is coming off a hugely successful title defence over former two-division UFC Champion, Conor McGregor, who on his return to the Octagon after two and a half years was defeated in brutal fashion by 'The Eagle'.

Following his win, Nurmagomedov obviously caused chaos as he ignited a wild brawl between his camp and McGregor's camp and both fighters currently find a lot of heat on themselves due to the situation as well.

Meanwhile, Al Iaquinta, following his victory, went on to call out McGregor and it remains to be seen what are the fights UFC decides to book from here onwards.

