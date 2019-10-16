UFC News: Kevin Lee still hoping to get a shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov and the Lightweight Championship

Kevin Lee

Former interim UFC Lightweight Title contender Kevin Lee was recently in conversation with MMA Junkie. During the interview, Lee, who has been chasing a fight against current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, claimed that if given the chance, The Mowtown Phenom would engage in a fight against The Eagle inside the Octagon.

When did Kevin Lee last compete in the UFC?

In 2019, Kevin Lee moved up to the Welterweight Division from Lightweight and in his first fight at 170 lbs, Lee faced former UFC Lightweight Champion, Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN+ 10 on the 18th of May, 2019.

Unfortunately, Lee ended up losing the fight via fourth-round triangle submission. Following his loss to Dos Anjos, Lee announced his return to the Lightweight Division in September. At 155, Lee holds notable wins over the likes of Michael Chiesa, Edson Barboza, and Jake Matthews, whom he defeated at The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale.

Kevin Lee still hoping for Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

While speaking to MMA Junkie, Kevin Lee made it clear that the title he is willing to fight for right now is the UFC Lightweight Championship which is in possession of the unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Lee further stated that after seeing Nurmagomedov's last performance in the UFC, there was a little spark of motivation within The Mowtown Phenom to back down after The Eagle had submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi.

“This is the title that I want to have. And after seeing the Khabib fight, the last lightweight title fight, I think some guys in the game, they see these things and they don’t … of course I’m always focused on myself, but I’m going to acknowledge when I see something that sparks a little bit of motivation out of me. And seeing what Khabib did to Dustin Poirier in the fashion that he did it in, it motivated me a little bit more to go back down."

Kevin Lee's next fight

As of now, Kevin Lee is scheduled to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 244 against Gregor Gillespie.