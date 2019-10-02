UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov issues a sly challenge to Georges St. Pierre on Instagram

Khabib Nurmagomedov and GSP

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been very vocal about having a dream fight against Georges St. Pierre. When asked about the match-up before, the multi-division UFC Champion GSP was open to the idea as well, stating that Khabib's undefeated record makes it all the more tempting for him.

GSP's head coach Firas Zahabi feels that the ship has sailed on a fight at 155, telling MMAJunkie,

“I don’t think Georges will ever do 155. I think there was a time and place and window where Georges would make that sacrifice to do a mega-fight. But I think that window’s passed, personally.”

However, Khabib may not exactly feel the same. On a rather light-hearted post on Instagram, Khabib responded to GSP, asking: "155?"

It's clear that Khabib still wants the fight.

Nobody knows whether GSP wants the fight or not. He announced his retirement and has been on a holiday recently. The gym he has been a part of forever - Tri Star, had a great recruit in Kevin Lee and GSP is believed to be one of the people who will hopefully help shape the young prospect.

As for Khabib, his next fight is going to be Tony Ferguson, given that they're both able to make it safely into the Octagon on fight day. It's not known when exactly the two will face off, but Rizvan Magomedov, Khabib's manager, revealed that they are targetting February or March as the date.

Khabib even revealed that he is 80 per cent sure the fight will be in Russia. If he does win, then there will naturally be a whole lot of interest in a fight against Georges St. Pierre. As of this writing, that is probably the biggest money fight that UFC can do that doesn't involve Conor McGregor.

