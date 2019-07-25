×
UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov named Russia's most successful athlete by Forbes

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
9   //    25 Jul 2019, 20:59 IST

Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov

What's the story?

As per Forbes, current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has been named as the most successful Russian athlete of the year.

In case you didn't know...

In 2011, Khabib Nurmagomedov signed a deal with the UFC and started competing in the promotion's Lightweight Division. In his Octagon debut for the UFC, Nurmagomedov defeated Kamal Shalorus via third-round submission.

Following wins over Rafael Dos Anjos, Darrell Horcher, Michael Johnson, and Edson Barboza, Nurmagomedov finally challenged for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 223. At the PPV, Nurmagomedov won the UFC Lightweight Championship by beating Al Iaquinta in a one-sided fight, as 'The Eagle' controlled the latter from start to finish.

At UFC 229, it was announced that Nurmagomedov would be defending his Lightweight title for the first time against the returning Conor McGregor. At the event, Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in the fourth round via submission in a dominant performance. However, after the fight, Nurmagomedov attacked McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis at cageside and sparked a brawl between the two camps.

The heart of the matter

Ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC return at UFC 242 against Dustin Poirier, the undefeated UFC fighter has been named the most successful Russian athlete of the year by Forbes.

Nurmagomedov, who surpassed the likes of Maria Sharapova and Olga Buzova, estimates a total net worth of $11.5 million and is considered one of the most dominant Mixed Martial Artists of all time.

The Russian also boasts a perfect 27-0 record in MMA and is ranked as the #2 Pound-for-Pound Champion in the world, one spot behind American Kickboxing Academy teammate and current UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier.

What's next?

Khabib Nurmagomedov will face Dustin Poirier in a title unification bout at UFC 242 at the du Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Nurmagomedov will be returning to Octagon competition after serving a nine-month suspension which was handed out to him by the NSAC following UFC 229.

