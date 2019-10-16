UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov provides an update on his retirement plans

Khabib Nurmagomedov

While recently speaking to Arab News, current UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov made a bold statement on his undefeated streak in Mixed Martial Arts. Nurmagomedov, who is currently 28-0, claimed that he knows it's hard to remain undefeated in this sport, which is one of the primary reasons why he doesn't want to continue fighting past his prime.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's last fight in the UFC

After an absence of almost one year from the Octagon, Khabib Nurmagomedov made his return to the cage at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi after having signed a multi-fight contract with the promotion. In the first fight of the deal, Nurmagomedov defended the UFC Lightweight Championship against Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, and successfully retained the title after submitting the latter via a third-round rear-naked choke submission.

With the win, Nurmagomedov unified both the titles and it also earned him a Performance of the Night bonus. Following the fight, Nurmagomedov and Porier swapped shirts as a sign of respect with the former claiming that he would sell Poirier's shirt and donate the earned amount to charity.

Nurmagomedov on his undefeated streak

In his recent interview with Arab News, Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that he isn't willing to fight past his prime as he knows for a fact that remaining undefeated throughout the entirety of his career is certainly a hard task.

According to the current UFC Lightweight Champion, he is willing to fight for the next two years at best and further stated that to remain undefeated and unbeaten is almost impossible. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“I think a couple of years. Two, three – maximum three. I think maybe two years, in my opinion, because I don’t want to fight all my life because I know it’s very hard. I know a lot of young, hungry guys are coming, and I know to always be undefeated, undisputed, is not almost impossible – I think it’s impossible.

