"In the cage I no respect nobody" - Khamzat Chimaev says he respects all his opponents outside the cage but is curious why people 'hate him sometimes'

Khamzat Chimaev brings the mentality of a ruthless conqueror inside the octagon but outside of it, the Russian-born Swedish fighter is respectful to his opponents. Following his emphatic win against Li Jingliang at UFC 267 this past weekend, Chimaev spoke about how he likes to joke around with his opponents outside the octagon.

Khamzat Chimaev said he doesn't respect anyone once he's inside the cage and is only there to 'kill people' and 'make money.' However, Chimaev says he is always respectful to people in general. Chimaev further stated that he doesn't understand why he gets 'hate' from people since it's his job to smash his opponents.

"If these guys want to fight with me real, why not, I'm here, I'm here guys. I respect all my opponents, people. Here in the cage I [have] no respect for nobody. I come to kill somebody and take my money. Outside I respect all the guys. I like to speak with them, my opponents, joke with them. I don't know why people hate me sometimes. I love this sh*t, I come for everybody, show good fights and take money, be happy."

Chimaev made quick work of Li Jingliang at UFC 267. He incredibly carried 'The Leech' to the corner, picked him up and dumped him onto the canvas, all while speaking to UFC president Dana White.

Chimaev then went on to inflict some vicious ground-and-pound on his opponent before locking in a deep rear-naked choke and putting Jingliang to sleep.

Khamzat Chimaev says he is coming for Kamaru Usman's welterweight title

Khamzat Chimaev has made it clear that he is likely to compete as a welterweight going forward and claimed that he is chasing the title. Chimaev is yet to establish himself as a legitimate title contender at 170 lbs but certainly has a promising future in the division.

He had an interesting message for current champion Kamaru Usman:

"Usman, stay there, bro, I am coming for you," Chimaev said at the post-UFC 267 press conference.

Usman is currently set to face Colby Covington in a rematch for the welterweight title at UFC 268. Although Chimaev has not faced a top-10-ranked opponent in the UFC, it will not come as a surprise if he's handed a title shot off the back of his popularity and meteoric rise alone.

