"Let's go bro" - Khamzat Chimaev sends a message to Nate Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev has taken to Twitter to show his interest in fighting Nate Diaz.

'Borz' made quick work of Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi last Saturday. In the aftermath of the victory, UFC president Dana White told TMZ Sports that he is now "100 percent" interested in booking Chimaev vs. Diaz.

Khamzat Chimaev added a money emoji to his tweet, suggesting he's happy to go after a lucrative fight against Diaz rather than a top-ranked welterweight.

"@NateDiaz209 let's go bro"

Chimaev absolutely toyed with Jingliang on Fight Island on October 30. He sealed a submission victory via rear-naked choke just over three minutes into the very first round.

Meanwhile, Diaz is on a two-fight skid in the UFC right now. He lost to welterweight contenders Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 263 in June this year and UFC 244 in 2019, respectively.

Khamzat Chimaev is currently ranked No.10 in the UFC welterweight division

Khamzat Chimaev re-entered the top-15 welterweight rankings after his incredible return to action at UFC 267. He currently occupies the No.10 spot, while 'The Leech' has dropped a position to No.12.

Chimaev was previously part of the 170-pound rankings before his scheduled contest with Leon Edwards in last December. The 'Rocky' vs. 'Borz' encounter was postponed twice before being eventually canceled after Chimaev's rough bout of COVID-19. Complications from the virus meant the Chechen-born Swede was out of action for over a year.

Having returned to the octagon in style last Saturday, Chimaev could now seal a UFC welterweight title shot with a victory in his next outing.

Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, Leon Edwards, Vicente Luque and Stephen Thompson are at the top of the 170-pound division at the moment. Given the hype and how high the UFC brass are on him, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Chimaev leapfrog the top contenders.

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his belt against Covington in a rematch at the UFC 268 main event this weekend. The pay-per-view will take place at the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Edited by Harvey Leonard