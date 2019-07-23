UFC News: Klidson Abreu calls out Johnny Walker, believes he could beat him again

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 // 23 Jul 2019, 17:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Klidson Abreu

What’s the story?

Light-Heavyweight contender Klidson Abreu believes he would get the upper hand against fellow Brazilian Johnny Walker, if they were ever to meet again inside the cage.

Abreu was asked about a potential rematch with Walker following his impressive victory over Sam Alvey at UFC on ESPN 4 on Saturday.

During a post fight conversation with MMAJunkie, Abreu had this to say…

“Like I said before, I don’t choose opponents. Whoever the UFC puts in front of me, I’m going to take it, but that’s a good idea. I already beat him one time, and I’m sure I can beat him again. Definitely I’m going to submit him again. Johnny Walker, if you’re listening, it is what it is. If the UFC want to put the fight, I’m ready. I don’t choose opponents. That’s my job, and I’m here to stay.”

In case you didn’t know…

Klidson Abreu and Johnny Walker last met in 2015 in the Brazilian promotion Samurai Fight Championship. On that occasion, Abreu walked out victorious after submitting Walker in the second round of the contest.

The heart of the matter…

Klidson Abreu’s UFC career got off to a rocky start when he lost his debut bout against Magomed Ankalaev. However, the powerful Brazilian is now brimming with confidence after a dominant performance at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Johnny Walker has hit the ground running in the UFC and remains undefeated since earning a place on the roster through Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018. His performances have lead many to tip him as the future face of the Light-Heavyweight division.

What’s next?

It would be fair to assume that Walker may be looking for an opportunity to fight his way into the top-10 rankings with his next fight. Unfortunately for Abreu, his standing in the UFC might not appeal to Walker and his team.

However, with Walker side-lined with a shoulder injury for the foreseeable future, Abreu may have a chance to improve upon his 1-1 record in the UFC and prove himself as a worthy opponent to the exciting prospect Johnny Walker.