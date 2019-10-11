UFC News: Legend's manager takes a jibe at Conor McGregor

Lennard Surrao

Conor McGregor

Dominance MMA's conducted a grand press conference in Los Angeles recently where manager Ali Abdelaziz opened about Frankie Edgar's chances against Conor McGregor in a potential fight during a conversation with Jose Youngs of MMAFighting.

Abdelaziz felt that his client being smaller in comparison to McGregor would have no effect on the eventual outcome of the fight. He backed Edgar to not only come out on top against the Notorious One but also claimed that Edgar would 'whoop McGregor's a**".

“I think Conor called out Frankie, but he had the chance five years ago to fight Frankie (at UFC 189) and chose to fight Chad Mendes coming off a 45-year hunting trip. Now he’s going to fight Frankie, (when) Frankie’s going to 35. Frankie will still whoop his ass. Believe me. Frankie will still whoop his ass any day of the week.”

Conor McGregor vs. Franke Edgar - Will it happen?

Frankie Edgar was quite honest about his desire to fight the Irishman in a recent interview with ESPN.

Edgar claimed that he has told both McGregor and UFC about his intentions to be involved in the big fight and stated that the ball is now in The Notorious One's court.

The former UFC Lightweight Champion said:

“I told him I want to fight him. I told the UFC I want to fight him. But honestly, I don’t think the UFC wants that fight. I don’t know whether they don’t want it because they don’t want him to lose to me or they don’t think they can build it. I don’t know what it is. But ultimately, I think it’s up to him. I think if he forces it, it could happen. The ball is in his court."

Edgar believes that McGregor would be able to put all the recent controversies behind him if he accepts the proposal.

“It’s a great fight. He’s coming off a couple of losses, really. He needs a win. Listen, I felt like all the s— he’s [dealing with], throwing the phone, hitting [the] dude. He’s gotten a lot of bad press. Come in and fight me, I’m not gonna talk no junk. Get a clean bill of health after me. Maybe it’ll bring up his morale in a sense. Maybe that’s what he’s thinking, I don’t know. No matter what it’s gonna be a great fight. He’s f—in’ gonna sell it. I’m not gonna let him talk too much s—. I’ve gotta say something back. We’ll get it going.” H/t Credit: ESPN

Conor McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon soon, however, the former 'Champ Champ' clearly wants to avenge his last loss and has openly demanded a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Eagle wants McGregor to wait for his opportunities and has shifted his attention on Tony Ferguson.

With Khabib out of the equation, McGregor taking on Edgar is a great option on paper. Do you want to see Edgar vs. McGregor? If yes, how would the fight go down in your opinion? Sound off in the comments section.