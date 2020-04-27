Mackenzie Dern

Now that the Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to make their big return next month, Dana White and his promotion are set to have quite a busy month ahead of themselves.

On 9th May, the promotion will make its return with their stacked UFC 249 pay-per-view, a card featuring the likes of Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Francis Ngannou, Donald Cerrone, and Michelle Waterson.

White has also confirmed that his promotion will look to host four consecutive events in May and in the final event of the month, strawweight sensation Mackenzie Dern will reportedly make her return to the Octagon against Hannah Cifers.

Mackenzie Dern set for Octagon return on 23rd May

If the UFC successfully executes out their 9th May card, that is UFC 249, then the promotion will reportedly put together three more events for the month of May, in order to make up for lost time due to the COVID-19 outbreak

According to an initial report from MMA Fighting, Mackenzie Dern will also be making her Octagon return in May, as she prepares for her first fight in the promotion since 2019.

After registering two back-to-back wins in the UFC, Mackenzie Dern is currently on the back of a loss against Amanda Ribas from UFC on ESPN+19. However, the Brazilian black-belt jiu-jitsu specialist will look to get back on winning terms when she steps into the Octagon against Hannah Cifers on May 23rd.

Dern was scheduled to take on Ariane Carneloss in a fight at UFC Fight Night 173 earlier in the year. And if everything goes according to Dana White's plan, then the former could be on the May 23rd card.