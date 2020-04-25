Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje will be headlining UFC 249

After the initial cancelation of UFC 249, UFC has confirmed that the pay-per-view will be taking place on the 9th of May.

While speaking to ESPN's Brett Okamoto in a recent Instagram Live, UFC President Dana White confirmed that his promotion will be making their big return early next month, as the UFC officially confirmed multiple notable fights for UFC 249.

The UFC 249 main event:

UFC 249 to feature multiple remarkable fights

The Ultimate Fighting Championship is set to make their explosive return to the fight scene, with the return of UFC 249. The initial event was set to feature a Lightweight Title bout between reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and undefeated challenger Tony Ferguson.

Talk about a way to open a main card! 🤯 #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/cOtFZi0Y25 — UFC (@ufc) April 24, 2020

However, due to the massive COVID-19 outbreak, Nurmagomedov decided to move back to his native land of Russia to complete his training camp for the fight. But with the Russian government shutting down their borders, 'The Eagle' was unable to make his way back into the US. That eventually led to Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson being called-off for the fifth time, as the promotion then decided to have Justin Gaethje step in as a replacement for Nurmagomedov.

The UFC, however, was forced to shut down temporarily, as all pay-per-views and events were called-off until further notice. But for UFC's return on 9th May, Dana White and his team have confirmed that 'El Cucuy' will indeed be stepping into the Octagon against 'The Highlight' next month.

In addition, UFC Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo will also be defending his title against returning former champion, Dominick Cruz. Whereas Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone will be facing Anthony Pettis in the main event of the stacked preliminary card.

Here are the fights confirmed for UFC 249:

Fight of the Year contenders are on the PRELIMS! 👏 #UFC249 pic.twitter.com/sdMIIhgRio — UFC (@ufc) April 24, 2020

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is confirmed to take place on the 9th of May, however, as of now, an arena is yet to be decided for the show. The PPV will be taking place in Florida, nonetheless. High octane fights such as Rozenstruk vs. Ngannou, Hardy vs. De Castro, and Esparza vs. Waterson are just some of the fights which will take place on 9th May.