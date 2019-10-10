UFC News: Marvin Vettori on why he would defeat Israel Adesanya in a rematch

Israel Adesanya's win against Marvin Vettori

Among all the challenges that Israel Adesanya has faced within the Octagon, the contest with Marvin Vettori has to be one of the toughest. The two of them went head to head in April 2018 in what was only the second UFC fight of Adesanya, and the split decision at the end of the bout was in favor of him.

“The Last Stylebender” went on to clinch five straight victories ever since, with the last one against Robert Whittaker bringing him the UFC Middleweight title last week. Vettori, on the other hand, got only one opportunity to appear in the cage owing to a USADA suspension. However, he is confident that in case he gets to fight Adesanya again, it would be his hands up in the air this time.

Vettori says he is ready for a rematch

During Dominance MMA media day on Tuesday, “The Italian Dream” said that given how much of a threat he posed for the Middleweight Champion a year and a half ago, there is no doubt in his mind that next time the results will be different.

“I improved a lot. And the problem that I gave him a year and a half ago, and comparing to what I was a year and a half ago, I think in the next time that I’ll meet him, won’t be no doubt.”

He is positive that the improvement he went through since their last fight is good enough to lend him what it takes to defeat someone of the stature of Adesanya.

“I knew from before, I mean I think I know him pretty well. I meet him in the cage means more than actually hearing whatever he says and whatever he does, and not just the fight, right after the fight, I feel I see his true colors and yeah my fight with him, what’s crazy is that it was almost a year and a half ago, and the last year and a half, I’ve improved so much, it’s unbelievable. I’m sure he’s improved too but I really feel like I found a stepping stone in my career.”

Right now, Vettori is focusing on the task at hand, which is his UFC Fight Night 161 bout against Andrew Sanchez at Amalie Center in Tampa, Florida on Saturday.

