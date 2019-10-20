UFC News: Maycee Barber agrees with Ben Askren; says she will ruin Paige VanZant’s Instagram career

Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber is high on her confidence as always, especially after defeating Gillian Robertson at UFC on ESPN 6 with a first-round knockout.

In her post-match interview, instead of any top-ranked fighter, Barber called out returning fighter Paige VanZant, who is also looking for a matchup after recovering from an arm injury. Barber has been talking about a fight with VanZant for a while now, and after her post-win callout, her Roufusport teammate Ben Askren tweeted a prediction of how that bout would go.

Maycee Barber readily agreed to what he said.

Barber agrees with Ben Askren

Fighters usually insist on fights with top-ranked opponents after three successive wins in UFC and zero losses in their entire career, a record that Maycee Barber currently has. However, she has her eyes set on a Paige VanZant bout, which she has voiced multiple times by now, including in her post-fight interview at UFC Boston.

Following her comment, Ben Askren posted a tweet in his classic manner, implying Barber would defeat VanZant in a dominating beatdown. It was also a swing at VanZant’s claim that she was earning more from Instagram than from fighting in UFC.

I think @MayceeBarber may ruins @paigevanzant Instagram career if they get in the cage — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 19, 2019

In reply to the tweet, Barber agreed with Askren, saying she would certainly leave a mark if the fight does take place.

“I will absolutely ruin her Instagram career. These elbows hit hard and they will cut you up.”

But 'The Future said backstage at the event that she is not sure whether VanZant will accept her callout, but if she does, Barber will be there for the fight. But if VanZant turns it down, she is ready to fight anyone else that UFC and her team mutually agree on.

“If Paige turns down that fight, I’m going to assume I’m 9-0. We’ve talked about a couple different things. I’ve had a couple of different conversations. There’s been talk about Antonina Shevchenko. Obviously, any of the girls in the division – I don’t really care. It’s whoever (UFC president) Dana (White) and my team decide on. We’ve talked about a couple of different names, but we’ll see.”

Barber added that she believes she belongs at the top and deserves top fights to her name, as she is someone who has an exciting style and looks to finish fights instead of dragging them.

