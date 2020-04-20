Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones

What Michael Bisping enjoys most about life after retirement is the fact that he gets to sit back and watch his former colleagues engage in spats and take digs at one another. Bisping retired from MMA in 2018 and since then, he has actively been a part of the UFC commentary team and also hosts his weekly Believe You Me podcast.

One of the budding rivalries that Bisping has taken a keen interest in is the one between reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and the king of the light heavyweight jungle, Jon Jones.

The Adesanya vs. Jones saga

Prior to his fight against Romero in the main event of UFC 248, which is infamous for being widely regarded as the most boring title fight of all time, Adesanya and Jones got so involved in heated exchanges on social media that there were rumors of the pair clashing inside the Octagon sometime in the near future. Even president UFC Dana White acknowledged the rumors.

'The Count' said that he feels Adesanya will have the edge over Jones in a possible match-up between the pair due to the former's superior striking, and the fact that the reigning light heavyweight champ has been showing signs of weakness recently.

“Listen, on the feet they’d match up pretty well. I can’t see why Israel wouldn’t have at least an equal footing or potentially an advantage. Jones isn’t — I mean, we saw in his last few fights he’s not invincible, he’s not superhuman, he is beatable. And Jon, the longer he does it, the longer he goes, it’s kind of a game of odds. At some point somebody’s going to beat him."

Bisping also claimed that Dominick Reyes beat Jones when the pair squared off in the main event of UFC 247 and cited how close Thiago Santos went against Jones to make a positive case for 'The Last Stylebender' in a possible fight down the line.

"I mean, the fight against Dominick Reyes — and I’m not trying to dump on Jon Jones, but I feel that Reyes won that fight. The one before, Thiago Santos, that was a close fight, and Thiago Santos had a bloody blown ACL from round one."