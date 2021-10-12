Michael Bisping reveals which MMA injury he considers to be the worst of all time

Michael Bisping has suffered his fair share of injuries during his professional career. Bisping even lost an eye due to retinal detachment resulting from a head kick from Vitor Belfort.

Michael Bisping has now weighed in on which MMA injury he considers to be the worst. According to 'The Count', hematomas are the worst injuries one can suffer in an MMA bout. While they do not look as lethal on TV, Bisping emphasizes that they can disfigure your face and head.

'The Count' recently said in a video posted to his YouTube channel:

"Anytime you hit something, anytime there's blunt force trauma. As long as there's gonna be damage, there's gonna be swelling. Where am I going? Very simple, hematomas. Saturday night Joaquin Buckley hit a massive hematoma on his head. Remember I spoke to him when I interviewed him, he wasn't bothered. But yeah, swelling, bruising, massive, disgusting hematomas on your head, they are a thing that you've also got to consider. If you are watching it on TV, you're like,'yeah, this is badass. I'm gonna do that'. Be prepared to get your leg broken, be prepared to have your nose smashed, to be cut open, your toes ripped to pieces and shown to the entire world and also to be disfigured in the shape of your face and the shape of your head."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about the worst MMA injuries:

Michael Bisping then went on to cite examples of some of the most classic hematoma injuries. The list included Joaquin Buckley, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Matt Mitrione and Mark Hominick.

SPORTbible @sportbible Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffered one of the worst hematoma injuries in UFC history against Zhang Weili last night. 😳She's completely unrecogniseable... the before and after pictures. 😩 sportbible.com/ufc/news-react… Joanna Jedrzejczyk suffered one of the worst hematoma injuries in UFC history against Zhang Weili last night. 😳She's completely unrecogniseable... the before and after pictures. 😩 sportbible.com/ufc/news-react… https://t.co/yVCEOtaMWY

Michael Bisping lists other bad injuries

According to Michael Bisping, cuts are second on the list of worst MMA injuries. Bisping's examples of fighters suffering from gross cuts included himself, Nate Diaz and Marvin Eastman.

The third to feature in Bisping's list of worst MMA injuries was snapped toes. According to Bisping, the friction in the printed part of the canvas can lead to one of the most gruesome injuries.

J🥊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @NoTurnUnstonedd When Joe Rogan and Jon Jones realised Jon had just broken his toe.... disgusting 🤣🤣 When Joe Rogan and Jon Jones realised Jon had just broken his toe.... disgusting 🤣🤣 https://t.co/oQ5d3SUqib

Number four on the list was the infamous leg break that claimed victims like Conor McGregor, Anderson Silva and Chris Wiedman.

Michael Bisping was specific about the fifth spot on his list. While flying knees are lethal in general, Bisping gave the spot to a flying knee from Michael Venom Page. The strike broke Cyborg Santos' skull at Bellator 158.

Also Read

TheWillToFight @TheWillToFight1 Best wishes and a speedy recovery to Cyborg. It's from Cyborg vs Michael Venom Page last night

🇧🇷 Best wishes and a speedy recovery to Cyborg. It's from Cyborg vs Michael Venom Page last night

🇧🇷 https://t.co/JQfORV7o6c

The last to feature on Bisping's list was a common nose break.

Catch the entire coverage and fall out from the explosive Fury vs Wilder 3 fight right here!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh