Michael Chandler details the key to escaping a Charles Oliveira submission attempt

Michael Chandler has explained the key to escaping a submission attempt from Charles Oliveira.

Back at UFC 262, Chandler went to war with Oliveira in what proved to be a thrilling UFC lightweight championship encounter. Chandler managed to get the better of the exchanges in the first round. However, Oliveira ultimately got the upper hand in the second by dropping, and subsequently finishing, the former Bellator star.

The first round didn't go entirely Chandler's way either, with 'Do Bronx' coming close to locking in a strong submission attempt.

In an interview with SHAK MMA, Chandler explained how he was able to get out of what was a pretty sticky situation:

"It’s all about the hand control. You don’t have to get both hands. You just need to get one hand and you hold on to it for dear life. You hold on to it like it is your most prized possession, and I actually got the one-on-one hand control, lost it, then kept fishing for it and I found it. That was ultimately what got me out of that position."

However, Chandler did hint that there was a bit of luck involved:

"You can’t ever always guarantee you’re going to get out of that position, especially with a guy like Charles Oliveira. I’m very happy he didn’t spend the next three minutes on my back to ride out the round. That wouldn’t have boded well on the scorecards. But, get that one on one and eventually things will loosen up, and you can wiggle around, wrestle around. For me, I just think like a wrestler, and it’s worked out really well so far. It’s kinda my anti-jiu-jitsu style that’s worked out well thus far.”

Check out Michael Chandler's interview with SHAK MMA below:

A new chapter for Michael Chandler

After defeating Dan Hooker in his UFC debut, Michael Chandler proceeded to fall short in his next two fights against Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. He managed to get in some pretty good shots during those bouts, which is why many believe he isn't too far away from a title shot. However, he may have to win two or three fights on the bounce to achieve that goal.

The next step in attempting to get back there will come at UFC 274.

In May, he's scheduled to lock horns with Tony Ferguson. With both men riding losing streaks, a defeat could have huge implications for whoever fails to come out on top.

Edited by Aziel Karthak