UFC News: Mike Perry calls out Ben Askren for a charity fight

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 12 // 20 Aug 2019, 21:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mike Perry has a proposition for Ben Askren

'Platinum' Mike Perry is currently on the back of a devastating loss to Vicente Luque from UFC on ESPN+ 14. Perry, who got his nose smashed during the bout, isn't hesitant about getting back into the Octagon as he has taken to Twitter and has called out Welterweight veteran Ben Askren.

Knees for days - Mike Perry and Ben Askren's recent UFC losses

In his second-ever fight in the UFC, former ONE and Bellator Welterweight Champion Ben Askren stepped into the Octagon against one of Welterweight's fastest rising stars in Jorge Masvidal. Leading up to the fight, the two fighters had their usual trash talk exchanges and at UFC 239, the two Welterweights finally collided.

Much to everyone's shock, Masvidal caught Askren with a ruthless flying knee and knocked out the latter in the process within just 5 seconds of the fight. In doing so, Masvidal made history by securing the fastest ever win in UFC history.

As for Mike Perry, the Welterweight up and comer last stepped into the Octagon in Montevideo, Uruguay at UFC on ESPN+14 against Brazilian fighter Vicente Luque. Perry and Luque went the distance in a fight which ended with the latter winning via split decision. However, in the final few minutes of the fight, Perry was hit on the nose with a brutal knee that absolutely smashed his nose.

Mike Perry calls out Ben Askren

Mike Perry and Ben Askren are both coming off two heavy defeats at the hands of their opponents after both fighters were hit with a brutal knee in their last Octagon outings. Despite currently being sidelined due to his broken nose though, Perry has called out Ben Askren for the greater good, as Platinum took to Twitter and challenged 'Funky' to a fight.

This is what Perry's tweet read:

Since we both took a knee have to sit out and like to talk how about we start the talk for @Benaskren vs myself and take a stand for charity at the same time. Winner donates 20 grand to a charity of the losers choosing. Or I stay quiet and wait for the cards to play out — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) August 20, 2019

With Ben Askren's winning streak coming to a devastating end at the hands of Jorge Masvidal at UFC 239, Funky would love to get back on winning terms after having barely survived Robbie Lawler in his debut UFC fight, as well.