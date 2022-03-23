"It was too easy" - Muhammad Mokaev reflects on UFC London win, claims Tim Elliott turned down a fight against him and gives thoughts on Islam Makhachev

Rising flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev feels he's stronger than most 125ers in the UFC. The undefeated Dagestani picked up a big first-round submission win over Cody Durden at the recently concluded UFC London event.

Mokaev needed just 58 seconds to finish Durden with a guillotine choke on the night, sending the crowd into a frenzy on his UFC debut. Looking back on the fight, the 7-0 fighter said he cashed in on Durden's lack of grappling experience.

Muhammad Mokaev @muhammadmokaev

Thank you UK wow what a support! I say & I do it! Allah is Greatest, He gave me power in everything, thank you to all my teaml, my family, my supportersThank you UKwow what a support! I say & I do it! Allah is Greatest, He gave me power in everything, thank you to all my teaml, my family, my supporters Thank you UK 🇬🇧💙 wow what a support! https://t.co/Jmod9NZgZW

According to Mokaev, his opponent gave his neck very easily and it allowed him to lock in the choke and pick up the finish inside a minute. During a recent interaction with Sportskeeda MMA's James Lynch, Mokaev said:

"When I grabbed him for a guillotine and on that level, nobody should give you neck like this, it was too easy. I'm like, 'Hey, what has this guy ever done grappling in his life?' This is my second flyweight in since 2017 and every time I fight flyweight I was like, 'I'm too strong for these guys'".

Check out the interview below:

Muhammad Mokaev claims Tim Elliott turned down offer for a potential clash

Following his win over Durden at UFC London, 'The Punisher' proceeded to call out the No.11-ranked contender. He said beating Elliott could push him up the flyweight ranks quickly and establish him as a legitimate contender in the division. In response, Elliott claimed that he has won more bonuses in the promotion than Mokaev has fights.

Tim Elliott @TElliott125 I was off Twitter for 1 day! Of course people want to fight the 36 year old dinosaur in the division.. I want to fight an old guy too. i have more bonus fights in the @ufc , than you have actual fights!! You gotta pump those numbers up, those are rookie numbers in this racket. I was off Twitter for 1 day! Of course people want to fight the 36 year old dinosaur in the division.. I want to fight an old guy too. i have more bonus fights in the @ufc, than you have actual fights!! You gotta pump those numbers up, those are rookie numbers in this racket. https://t.co/3QE5yjlr8T

Mokaev has now claimed that Tim Elliott has refused to take a fight against him and has chosen to fight another flyweight instead. He also made it clear that he doesn't wish to indulge in trash talking to get Elliott to accept the fight down the line. Mokaev said:

"Tim Elliott didn't accept the fight against me... Yeah, he didn't accept the fight against me. I think he accept fight against other guys but it's okay..."

Muhammad Mokaev hails Islam Makhachev as the best lightweight in the world

Muhammad Mokaev feels fellow Dagestani Islam Makhachev is the best lightweight in the world right now and it's only a matter of time before he becomes champion. Mokaev said that Makhachev's wrestling is extraordinarily good and believes he'll make quick work of reigning champion Charles Oliveira in a potential clash.

Although he praised Makhachev's wrestling highly, Mokaev also pointed out that he's a well-rounded fighter and adept in all areas of the game and not just grappling. He said:

"I think he'll take title. Whoever there is in lightweight division now, he'll beat anybody and I think he's an all-round fighter. He's got striking, he's got grappling, his wrestling is like one of the, if not best. I think [he's the] best in lightweight division."

