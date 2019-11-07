UFC News: Nate Diaz potentially quits UFC over Jorge Masvidal rematch

In the aftermath of his loss to Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244, Nate Diaz has now taken to his official Instagram handle and in a recent post, revealed his future with the UFC.

At the recently concluded UFC 244 pay-per-view, two of UFC's most well-reputed welterweight fighters in the form of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal went head-to-head against each other in the main event of the show.

Diaz, who was on the back of a win over Anthony Pettis from UFC 241, had called out Masvidal following the latter's impressive 5-second win over Ben Askren. And, as confirmed by the UFC officials themselves, the winner of the Diaz-Masvidal fight would've been crowned the inaugural BMF Champion.

As seen at UFC 244, Masvidal dominated the fight in the opening three rounds and was the aggressor throughout the bout. However, by the end of Round 3, a cut over Diaz's right eye called for a doctor stoppage as Masvidal was announced the winner of the bout and the winner of the BMF Title.

Nate Diaz seemingly walks out of UFC

In a recent post on Instagram, Nate Diaz pretty much revealed that as of this moment he isn't interested in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal and claimed that he is going out on tour. Further, Diaz also bid farewell to the fight game, as he additionally wrote "peace out fight game" in the last line of his post.

Check out Nate Diaz's recent post below:

What does the future hold for Nate Diaz?

As of now, it remains interesting to be seen if Nate Diaz will be returning to the Octagon for a rematch against Jorge Masvidal or not. However, judging by his latest post on IG, it looks like Nate Diaz is set for another long-term hiatus from the UFC.