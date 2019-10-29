UFC News: Nate Diaz sends an encouraging message to arch-rival Conor McGregor

Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor from UFC 202

Days prior to his highly awaited fight against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244, Nate Diaz sat down for an interview with ESPN and during the conversation, the West Coast Gangster discussed a host of topics and also had a few kind words in store for his arch-rival Conor McGregor.

Nate Diaz's return to the UFC

Earlier this year, at UFC 241, Nate Diaz made his return to the Ultimate Fighting Championship for the first time in almost three years since his rematch loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 202 in 2016.

Upon his return to the Octagon, Diaz defeated Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis in a welterweight bout via unanimous decision and in his post-fight Octagon interview, Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal, challenging the latter to a fight. The bout between Diaz and Masvidal was eventually made official for UFC 244 and the fight will headline the Madison Square Garden show as well.

Nate Diaz sends supportive message to Conor McGregor

In his interview with ESPN, Nate Diaz spoke about his arch-rival Conor McGregor stated that McGregor understands everything related to the realism of the sport. (H/T: Mirror)

“He understands all about the real s*** too though. I could hear when I fought him, when I fought him I was like, ‘Oh you’re really trying to get into a fight, you recognise the real fight game; we got something on our hands here, a real fight."

UFC 244: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal

Nate Diaz will be making his return to the Octagon on the 2nd of November, 2019 and will headline UFC 244 against Jorge Masvidal in one of the most hyped fights of all-time in UFC history. The two men will square off for the BMF Title at the upcoming Madison Square Garden show in New York City.