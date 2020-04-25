UFC News- Ovince Saint Preux set for heavyweight debut on May 13th

Ovince St. Preux

According to an initial report from ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Ovince Saint Preux will be moving up to the UFC Heavyweight Division for his next Octagon outing. The 37-year-old will reportedly face Ben Rothwell in his division debut.

Ion Cutelaba can’t re-enter the country, I’m told, so one fight that they are looking to add to that new May 13 card is OSP vs Rothwell at heavyweight. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 24, 2020

Ovince Saint Preux was recently suspended for three months by USADA after being tested positive for Ostarine. However, the former Light Heavyweight is now set for his return to the Octagon and is set to elevate himself to the heavyweight division.

For his first fight in the heavyweight division, OSP will be facing Ben Rothwell. In his last Octagon outing, Rothwell ended a three-fight losing streak by finishing off Stefan Struve via a brutal TKO.

The two are reportedly set to meet on the UFC on May 13 card, which will be the promotion's second event in a week after being forced to suspend all events due to the massive COVID-19 outbreak.

The UFC on May 13 card will also be featuring a Light Heavyweight clash between Anthony 'Lionheart' Smith and veteran Glover Teixeira. However, as of now, the UFC is yet to confirm a fight for their second scheduled event in May.

Further details on UFC on May 13:

UFC on May 13 will be the second event for Dana White's promotion in a week, as it will follow the stacked UFC 249 card. The event is yet to have an official name but will be taking place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.