UFC News: Paulo Costa hopes for an Israel Adesanya win at UFC 243

Paulo Costa is gunning for Israel Adesanya

In the aftermath of the biggest win of his UFC career, Paulo Costa made an appearance on The MMA Show and while speaking with Ariel Helwani, Costa said that he hopes for an Israel Adesanya win at UFC 243 only to get his hands on The Last Airbender in the Octagon.

Paulo Costa puts on a show at UFC 241

At UFC 241, two Middleweight heavy-hitters in the form of Paulo Costa and Yoel Romero finally faced each other in a highly awaited fight that was initially booked for UFC 230 but never came to place.

Heading into this fight, Costa was on a four-fight winning streak, most notably defeating the likes of Johny Hendricks and Uriah Hall in his last two Octagon outings. As expected, Romero and Costa had a clinical fight, with Borrachina securing the victory via unanimous decision after three rounds of sheer brutality.

Costa hoping for an Adesanya win

While speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Show, Paulo Costa claimed that he is certainly hoping for a win for Israel Adesanya at UFC 243, given that the former will be the next in line for a shot at the UFC Middleweight Championship.

Undefeated so far in the UFC, Costa added that he will "kill" and erase Adesanya if the two ever lock horns in the Octagon. The Brazilian further added that The Last Airbender doesn’t stand a chance against him given how skinny he is and also doesn't have a chin. (H/T: MMA Mania)

I’m rooting for Adesanya to win this fight because man I will kill him. I definitely will erase him. He doesn’t have a chance, he’s very skinny. He’s just tall, he not have a chin, not have confidence.”

As of now, there is a strong possibility that Paulo Costa might be in attendance at UFC 243 when Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker fight for the unified Middleweight Championship.