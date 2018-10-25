UFC News: Potential UFC signing Ben Askren has already set his sights on two fighters

Ben Askren is reportedly on his way to the UFC...and he's coming in with a purpose

What's the story?

ONE Fighting Championships Welterweight Champion Ben Askren could be on the way to the UFC as part of a sensational 'swap' deal for former UFC Flyweight Champion Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson.

And as soon as the news was broken on Twitter by reliable journalist Ariel Helwani, the undefeated Askren issued a series of tweets that clearly tell us who he's got his eye on in the UFC.

In case you didn't know...

For the longest time, MMA fans have wondered what it would be like if 34-year-old Askren plied his trade in the UFC. Undefeated in 19 fights, he possesses a grappling-heavy style very similar to Dagestani phenom Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As such, it doesn't come as much surprise that Askren insinuated that the UFC Lightweight Champion is on his hitlist as he looks to officially complete the switchover from ONE FC to the UFC.

The heart of the matter

Once the news regarding the impending switch broke, Askren took to Twitter in a series of tweets targetting two fighters primarily - controversial Welterweight contender Colby Covington and UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Now you’re all in big big trouble! — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

Askren then seemingly insinuated that he would be interested in 'humbling' Khabib Nurmagomedov, in a witty call out tweet that used Khabib's own jargon.

Anyone know another Russian that needs humbled the old country way? pic.twitter.com/tEdSoUSX45 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

And he finally took aim at Colby Covington - rather directly too.

@ColbyCovMMA might get beat up by @TWooodley first but I’m calling dibs on whipping him next. He is despicable — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) October 25, 2018

Here, it is also worth noting that Ben Askren's route to the UFC Welterweight Title is not at all a straightforward one, as his training partner and good friend Tyron Woodley is the champion of the division right now.

However, there are a number of interesting fights the UFC can make involving the grappling phenom - not least the GSP dream fight or a super fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What's next?

For his part, Demetrious Johnson - the other man involved in the switch - also confirmed that he is 'pumped and excited for the future' on Twitter, indicating that this deal may be close to completion after all.

So, with DJ - widely considered one of the greatest fighters to ever do it - leaving the UFC and Askren coming the other way, which promotion do you think got the better deal?

UFC or ONE FC?