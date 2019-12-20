UFC News: Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier set for UFC 248

Robert Whittaker

As announced by the UFC, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker is all set for his Octagon return against Jared Cannonier at next year's UFC 248 pay-per-view.

Robert Whittaker's last Octagon outing

Robert Whittaker last competed in the Octagon at UFC 243 when he faced Israel Adesanya in Australia on 6 October 2019. Whittaker, having being promoted as the UFC Middleweight Champion in 2017, successfully defended his title against the likes of Luke Rockhold and Yoel Romero (on two different occasions).

'The Reaper' eventually lost the title to Adesanya in a second-round knockout, as 'The Last Stylebender' was crowned the new UFC Middleweight Champion in front of a record crowd in Australia.

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier set for UFC 248

On Thursday night, UFC officials confirmed a highly-exciting middleweight bout between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier. As announced on UFC's official social media sites, Whittaker will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since October and faces a tough challenger in the form of Cannonier, who recently finished off Jack Hermansson.

When is UFC 248?

UFC 248 is set to take place on the 7th of March, 2020 and the card will feature a UFC Strawweight Championship bout between reigning champion Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk.