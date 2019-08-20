UFC News Roundup: Nate Diaz open to McGregor trilogy; Amanda Nunes set to defend title at UFC 245 (20th August 2019)

McGregor-Diaz III could very well be on the horizon

In the aftermath to UFC 241 over the past weekend, the Ultimate Fighting Championship has surely undergone major changes in terms of fighter rankings and the promotion will also look forward to booking some marquee fights now that fan-favourite Nate Diaz is finally back. Speaking of major news, Stipe Miocic also became the fourth fighter in UFC history to win the UFC Heavyweight Championship on two different occasions after his impressive win over Daniel Cormier in the main event of the show.

#1 Nate Diaz open to Conor McGregor trilogy

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor facing off at their weigh-ins

At UFC 241, Nate Diaz made his return to the promotion after a hiatus of almost three years and upon his return to the Octagon, Diaz defeated former UFC Lightweight Champion, Anthony Pettis, via split decision.

Speaking to the MMA media at the UFC 241 post-fight press conference, Diaz claimed that he is currently open to a trilogy fight against Conor McGregor after having defeated him at UFC 196 but losing the rematch at UFC 202. In addition to it, Diaz also did claim (via MMA Junkie) that as of now, it is up to the UFC to book a potential third fight between Diaz and McGregor.

“If that’s something that works into the schedule. I’m going to fight the baddest dudes, the biggest, baddest shows that people want to see. That’s what I want to see, that’s what I want to do, so it’s up to everybody that’s involved in that. If they want it, they’re going to call me and tell me they want it.”

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, continues to find himself in legal trouble after hitting an elderly man at a Dublin pub.

