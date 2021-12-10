"I'm scared that he might f*****g murder me" - Sean O'Malley not interested in fighting on the same card as 'psychopath' Sean Strickland

UFC bantamweight sensation Sean O'Malley has revealed that he is not interested in fighting on the same card as No.7-ranked middleweight contender and 'psychopath' Sean Strickland.

Strickland has openly admitted in the past that he has had fantasies about killing people inside and outside the UFC octagon. He's also spoken about how he never had a proper social life because of those disturbing thoughts.

During the most recent episode (No.44) of the BroMalley Show podcast, Sean O'Malley insisted that 'Tarzan' would probably kill a person if given the chance and is an absolute freak.

"Oh, I can't get on the Sean Strickland card. I am scared that he might f*****g murder me. Like actually, I probably would not want to be around that dude. He kind of seems like a f*****g freak and psychopath. Like if he had a chance to kill someone, he probably would do it. So it's like I wouldn't even want to fight on that motherf****r's card. He'd be like: 'I cannot have two Seans on this card' [robotic voice]," quipped O'Malley.

'Suga' is 14-1 in his professional MMA career so far. He will next square off against fellow unranked bantamweight Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 in Las Vegas this weekend.

Sean Strickland is scheduled to take on Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 201 in February 2022

Sean Strickland (24-3) will reportedly face the No.6-ranked middleweight contender Jack Hermansson (22-6) at UFC Fight Night 201 on February 5th, 2022.

The bout is expected to be the five-round main event on the fight card and its location is yet to be announced.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Jack Hermansson ( @jackthejokermma ) vs. Sean Strickland ( @SStricklandMMA ) in a five-round main event at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 5, per sources. Contracts should be signed shortly. UFC’s 2022 first quarter main events are filling up. Jack Hermansson (@jackthejokermma) vs. Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) in a five-round main event at UFC Fight Night on Feb. 5, per sources. Contracts should be signed shortly. UFC’s 2022 first quarter main events are filling up. https://t.co/1kZIFARGo9

Both fighters are coming off wins against fellow ranked middleweight contenders. Sean Strickland beat Uriah Hall via unanimous decision in July this year, while Hermansson overcame Edmen Shahbazyan in a similar manner earlier in May.

'The Joker' is a former middleweight champion at the renowned British-based Cage Warriors Fighting Championship (CWFC). Strickland also won the 185-pound weight class title at the King of the Cage (KOTC) MMA promotion.

Edited by Josh Evanoff