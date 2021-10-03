Sean O'Malley names the only fighter in the UFC he thinks is a "douche"

Sean O'Malley claims he likes most fighters in the UFC but admits he isn't fond of one specific athlete. According to 'Sugar,' Luke Rockhold is a "douche."

"There's not anybody in the UFC I don't like. I take that back, Luke Rockhold's a douche. Other than that, god, it sucks, I can't say that because he could... it's hard to say that because he can beat me up so hopefully I just don't get in a situation where it's me and him in a room and I'm like 'I didn't mean that Luke. Lucas, I just thought what you said was douchey," Sean O'Malley said.

In the latest episode of his podcast, Sean O'Malley admitted that he might backtrack on his statement if Luke Rockhold confronted him. Due to the two men's size disparity, O'Malley believes he would get beat up in an altercation against Rockhold.

Check out Sean O'Malley's podcast episode below:

When Luke Rockhold had an awkward conversation with Sean O'Malley's father

boozzoman @boozzoman

drunk Luke Rockhold ...

Sportskeeda

"He kept saying Chito beat your son's a**" - Sean O'Mal... "He kept saying Chito beat your son's a**" - Sean O'Malley recalls how adrunk Luke Rockhold ...Sportskeeda"He kept saying Chito beat your son's a**" - Sean O'Mal... sportskeeda.com/mma/news-he-ke… "He kept saying Chito beat your son's a**" - Sean O'Malley recalls how a

drunk Luke Rockhold ...

Sportskeeda

"He kept saying Chito beat your son's a**" - Sean O'Mal... sportskeeda.com/mma/news-he-ke…

Sean O'Malley's remarks about Luke Rockhold may have been inspired by the former UFC middleweight champion's conversation with the former's father. According to 'Sugar,' his father ran into Rockhold in a town called Whitefish in Montana.

The 36-year-old was apparently drunk at the time, and when O'Malley's father failed to recognize the middleweight, Rockhold reminded him of his son's loss to Marlon 'Chito' Vera.

"They were in Whitefish. Luke [Rockhold] was drunk and he kept telling my dad 'Chito beat your son's a**.' My dad said Luke was super (buzzed) but he kept saying 'Chito beat your son's a**.' Why would he be like that? Luke said (to my father) 'do you not know who I am?' And my dad said, 'you look familiar but I don't know.' So that probably p*ssed him off. I don't know the whole story," Sean O'Malley said in an earlier episode of his podcast.

Check out an episode of Sean O'Malley's podcast below:

Also Read

Sean O'Malley is currently scheduled to fight Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 on December 11. His last fight was a third-round TKO victory over newcomer Kris Moutinho at UFC 264.

ESPN MMA @espnmma UFC is finalizing a bantamweight bout between Raulian Paiva and Sean O'Malley for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN UFC is finalizing a bantamweight bout between Raulian Paiva and Sean O'Malley for UFC 269 on Dec. 11, multiple sources told @bokamotoESPN. https://t.co/HDx5MX3ZBR

Fan of MMA? The only 'location' you need to know is this!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far