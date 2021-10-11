"He's so massive and his legs are so little" - Sean O'Malley names one factor that he believes led to Deontay Wilder's second loss to Tyson Fury

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury's recent trilogy fight culminated with yet another win for 'The Gypsy King', who knocked 'The Bronze Bomber' out in the 11th round. UFC bantamweight Sean O'Malley believes Deontay Wilder's big frame and relatively small legs had a serious impact on his ability to compete.

Speaking on episode 156 of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley pointed out that Wilder's legs appeared to have very little muscle to them, especially when compared to the rest of his physique. The 26-year-old suggested that may well have led to Wilder being somewhat disadvantaged against Fury.

"He seemed like his legs were wobbly walking into the cage. Is it because he's so massive and his legs are so little? Like does he need, I don't know, maybe, his upper body's just huge. His legs are like, 'What do I do with all this f***ing weight.' They're just wobbly... Put that mass on your upper body, your legs aren't gonna be able to f***ing carry it."

Sean O'Malley breaks down Tyson Fury's knockout of Deontay Wilder

Sean O'Malley went on to discuss Tyson Fury's fight-winning knockdown of Deontay Wilder. 'The Gypsy King' caught his opponent with a hard right hand to the forehead, sending Wilder crashing into the ropes and then the mat.

O'Malley was clearly impressed with Fury's finish. He said:

"He's quick. I would say he's probably quicker than Deontay. Dude, he dropped him, punched him on the top of the forehead. You watch his body go... just shake. So Fury's basically beat his a** three times."

It is unclear where Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will go from here. However, it is safe to say that their rivalry is over. Fury now has two stoppage wins over Wilder and many consider their first fight, which ended in a draw, to have largely been dominated by the Englishman.

Should Fury fight again, there would seem to be three potential opponents for him. The first is Dillian Whyte, who will likely be given the title shot against Fury as a mandatory challenger should he defeat Otto Wallin later this month.

Alternatively, a rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua could potentially produce an opponent for Fury. He was initially meant to compete against Joshua earlier this year before Wilder triggered a rematch clause in their contract.

