Sean O'Malley reacts to Dana White's comments on paying him more; says the UFC president "doesn't say that" about fighters except Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley recently reacted to Dana White's comments about giving him more money based on his recent performances. ‘Sugar’ danced around the subject in order to not open any healed wounds with the UFC brass.

During an appearance on the Full Send podcast, O'Malley was joyful in knowing that the UFC president has acknowledged his spectacular performances this year.

The rising bantamweight star rejoiced at the fact White openly said he would pay him more money, a similar compliment he's paid to MMA's biggest superstar Conor McGregor in the past.

Reacting to White's comments, O'Malley said:

“I try not to talk too much about it because a couple of fights ago, I had bought it up and I had gotten into this little scuffle with the UFC. It's just best not to bring up fighter pay or fights on your contract... I'm happy with the UFC. I've got some more fights on my contract and I'm going to fight my contract out... We're going to renegotiate with the UFC... have you ever heard Dana say we're going to pay this guy? Ever, besides Conor?"

'Sugar' amazed UFC fans and Dana White with his first-round knockout of Raulian Paiva at UFC 269. O'Malley (15-1) is now on a three-fight win streak, with his last five victories coming via knockout.

Sean O'Malley fancies himself to be Fighter of the Year

Sean O'Malley has been turning heads in the entire MMA community with his recent spectacular stoppages. The Montana native finished his three 2021 fights via knockout and received a bonus for each of those performances.

In a recent Instagram post, 'Sugar' highlighted some of his more noteworthy performances and used them as a basis for his argument that he should be a Fighter of the Year.

However, according to Henry Cejudo, if the bantamweight star truly wants to be considered Fighter of the Year, he will have to avenge his only loss against Marlon Vera.

'Chito' is the only fighter to defeat Sean O'Malley, a feat he accomplished when he knocked 'Sugar' out at UFC 252.

