"It would be a battle of who's the better ninja" - Stephen Thompson wants to have a nunchuck showdown with Nick Diaz

Stephen Thompson has suggested that he and Nick Diaz contest in a super showdown to decide who the better ninja in the UFC is. Thompson added that he could have his Bo Staff and Diaz be handed a pair of nunchucks as weapons during the encounter.

Speaking to Submission Radio co-hosts Kacper Rosolowski and Denis Shkuratov, 'Wonderboy' claimed he was fully ready for a battle with the Stockton native:

"Oh man, one hundred percent. I think we should just have a battle of nunchakus [nunchucks]. Or is that Nick? That might be Nick. Nick was like the better nunchakus of the bunch. So my bo staff versus nunchaku, it would be a battle of who is the better ninja. You know what I mean?"

Thompson, 38, currently holds a 16-5-1 record in his professional MMA career. Meanwhile, Nick Diaz, who is eight months younger than him, is 26-10-2.

Diaz last fought former welterweight champion Robbie Lawler at UFC 266 in September this year after returning to the octagon following a six-year break.

Stephen Thompson will square off against Belal Muhammad at UFC Fight Night 199 in December

Stephen Thompson will next take on the No.9-ranked Belal Muhammad at UFC Fight Night 199 on December 18. This will be the last UFC event of the year, which will be headlined by a heavyweight clash between contenders Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus.

Thompson is 3-4-1 in his last eight UFC bouts. He last fought for the welterweight belt at UFC 209 in March 2017. Tyron Woodley was the champion and he won the rematch between them via majority decision.

'Wonderboy' and Woodley also fought to a majority draw during their title fight at UFC 205 in November 2016.

Muhammad (19-3-1), on the other hand, has nine victories in his last 11 UFC matchups. He overcame Demian Maia via unanimous decision at UFC 263 in June this year.

A triumph over Stephen Thompson will make 'Bully B' a top-five contender in the UFC's 170-pound weight class.

